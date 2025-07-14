In Sumy, since morning, due to Russian drone attacks, 11 people have already been injured, including a student

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 2024 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10121 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18808 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20940 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19391 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25212 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27151 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34033 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38779 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35678 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.5m/s
32%
748mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 51643 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 31846 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 29942 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 35492 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 19697 views
Publications
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 18808 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20940 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 35917 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 273351 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 267065 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 20021 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 42775 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 39729 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 124820 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 88384 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

In Sumy, since morning, due to Russian drone attacks, 11 people have already been injured, including a student

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2652 views

In Sumy, 11 people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks. One 19-year-old boy was hospitalized, the rest are receiving outpatient treatment.

In Sumy, since morning, due to Russian drone attacks, 11 people have already been injured, including a student

In Sumy, due to today's drone attacks by Russian troops, 11 people have already been reported injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack UAVs, 11 injured people have already sought medical help.

- Hryhorov wrote.

According to his data, today around 11:00, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Sumy, then struck again.

Sumy attacked by Russia: enemy drone hit an educational institution, wounded reported14.07.25, 11:21 • 3594 views

"Three men and three women were wounded. Among the wounded are employees of the institution, a student. They were provided with the necessary assistance. A 19-year-old boy was hospitalized," Hryhorov wrote.

The rest of the injured, according to him, are receiving outpatient treatment.

"Also, later today, the enemy attacked a medical facility in the Sumy community. 5 people were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance," Hryhorov noted.

The number of victims from the attack on the hospital in Sumy has increased to four14.07.25, 15:12 • 5452 views

Addition

In total, over the last day, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy shelled 32 settlements in 14 communities of the region. 90 shellings were recorded. The Sumy and Shostka districts were most affected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9