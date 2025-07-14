In Sumy, since morning, due to Russian drone attacks, 11 people have already been injured, including a student

In Sumy, due to today's drone attacks by Russian troops, 11 people have already been reported injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack UAVs, 11 injured people have already sought medical help. - Hryhorov wrote.

According to his data, today around 11:00, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Sumy, then struck again.

Sumy attacked by Russia: enemy drone hit an educational institution, wounded reported

"Three men and three women were wounded. Among the wounded are employees of the institution, a student. They were provided with the necessary assistance. A 19-year-old boy was hospitalized," Hryhorov wrote.

The rest of the injured, according to him, are receiving outpatient treatment.

"Also, later today, the enemy attacked a medical facility in the Sumy community. 5 people were wounded. They are being provided with medical assistance," Hryhorov noted.

The number of victims from the attack on the hospital in Sumy has increased to four

Addition

In total, over the last day, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy shelled 32 settlements in 14 communities of the region. 90 shellings were recorded. The Sumy and Shostka districts were most affected.