The number of victims from the attack on the hospital in Sumy has increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy UAV strike on a medical facility in Sumy, four men were injured; their condition is not severe. The hospital building and a car were damaged, and restoration work is ongoing.
As a result of the enemy strike on a medical facility in Sumy, the number of injured has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.
According to him, the injured are men. Preliminarily, their condition is not severe. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Additionally
In addition, the hospital building and one car were damaged as a result of the strike.
Restoration work and liquidation of the consequences of the attack are ongoing at the site.
Recall
As reported by UNN, the Sumy community suffered its third enemy UAV attack of the day, which hit a medical facility. A fire broke out as a result of the strike.