The number of victims from the attack on the hospital in Sumy has increased to four

As a result of the enemy strike on a medical facility in Sumy, the number of injured has increased to four. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the injured are men. Preliminarily, their condition is not severe. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Additionally

In addition, the hospital building and one car were damaged as a result of the strike.

Restoration work and liquidation of the consequences of the attack are ongoing at the site.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Sumy community suffered its third enemy UAV attack of the day, which hit a medical facility. A fire broke out as a result of the strike.