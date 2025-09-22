In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a fire truck with rescuers - SES

In the Sumy district, Russian troops carried out a targeted strike on rescuers who were responding to a call. Fortunately, the personnel were not injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

On September 22, a fire truck that was moving to one of the border villages was attacked, presumably by an FPV drone on fiber optics. As a result of the strike, the vehicle was damaged. The rescuers were evacuated by an armored vehicle.

The shelling of rescuers is a war crime and another proof of the cynicism of the aggressor, who does not stop even before attacking those who come to help people - emphasize the State Emergency Service.

But, despite everything, the rescuers of Sumy region continue to perform their duty, risking their own lives for the sake of saving others.

Recall

Recently, in Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day. The blast wave blew out the garage entrance gates, fragments cut the facade, but the rescuers managed to hide in a shelter.