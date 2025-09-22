In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a fire truck with rescuers - SES

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 620 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 8640 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 19211 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 24547 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 36351 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 52117 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50131 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27197 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 47827 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24587 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 18754 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 34856 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 21931 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideo02:33 PM • 7888 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 4806 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35047 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 36351 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 52117 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50131 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 47827 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Radosław Sikorski
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 35052 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 18879 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36512 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87090 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 109663 views
Actual
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a fire truck with rescuers - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

On September 22, Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a fire truck that was heading to a border village in the Sumy region. As a result of the FPV drone attack, the vehicle was damaged, but the personnel were not injured.

In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a fire truck with rescuers - SES

In the Sumy district, Russian troops carried out a targeted strike on rescuers who were responding to a call. Fortunately, the personnel were not injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

On September 22, a fire truck that was moving to one of the border villages was attacked, presumably by an FPV drone on fiber optics. As a result of the strike, the vehicle was damaged. The rescuers were evacuated by an armored vehicle.

The shelling of rescuers is a war crime and another proof of the cynicism of the aggressor, who does not stop even before attacking those who come to help people

- emphasize the State Emergency Service.

But, despite everything, the rescuers of Sumy region continue to perform their duty, risking their own lives for the sake of saving others.

Recall

Recently, in Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire station in Druzhkivka on Rescuer's Day. The blast wave blew out the garage entrance gates, fragments cut the facade, but the rescuers managed to hide in a shelter.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine