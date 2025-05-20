In Sumy region, Russians attacked people with a drone while distributing humanitarian aid: there are wounded
Russian troops attacked civilians with a drone while receiving humanitarian aid in Velyka Pysarivka. Two men were injured to varying degrees.
In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked civilians with a drone while distributing humanitarian aid, two people were reported injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, the occupiers attacked with a drone the place where residents of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka district, were receiving humanitarian aid, on May 20 at about 11:00.
A 57-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. Another 51-year-old man received medical assistance without hospitalization,
A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fact of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
