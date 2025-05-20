Hydrotechnical structures damaged in Sumy region as a result of Russian attack: authorities say there are no floods
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack, hydrotechnical structures in the Velykopysarivka community were damaged. There are no floods, no threat to the population has been detected, the situation is under control.
In the Sumy region, hydraulic structures were damaged due to an attack by Russian troops, there are currently no floods, the situation is under control, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of another attack by Russian troops, hydraulic structures in the Velykopysarivska community were damaged. Currently, there is no flooding of settlements. The water level is stable, without rising. The situation is under constant control of specialists
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, as noted, instructed the Okhtyrka Regional Military Administration to promptly hold a meeting of the commission on TEB and NS with the involvement of representatives of the Regional Office of Water Resources.
According to the conclusions of the meeting, there is no threat to the population today
In case of changes, they promise to promptly inform residents and ask them to remain calm and trust only official sources.