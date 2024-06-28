In Sumy region, a man is on trial for making weapons to protect the village from Russian invasion: Ombudsman reacts
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, a man is on trial for making weapons to protect his village from a possible Russian invasion at the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine, and the Ombudsperson has taken the case under her personal control to protect human rights.
In Sumy region , a man is on trial for making weapons to protect his village from a possible Russian invasion at the beginning of a full-scale war in Ukraine. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said he would take the case under his personal control, UNN reported.
The story of "Suspilne. Sumy" says that the man made the weapon in self-defense to protect his native village from invaders. At that time, the whole of Ukraine was making Molotov cocktails, and now the man is on trial for trying to protect himself and his fellow villagers
The Ombudsman reminded that according to Article 17 of the Constitution of Ukraine, "Protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, ensuring its economic and information security are the most important functions of the state, the business of the entire Ukrainian people." So, according to Lubinets, the man was faithfully fulfilling his duty, but ended up in the dock.
I am taking this case under my personal control and will take all appropriate measures to protect human rights, because common sense and justice must prevail!" Lubinets said.
Child abuse in a private kindergarten in Odesa region: Ombudsman appeals to police14.06.24, 12:49 • 15645 views
What is known
"Suspilne. Sumy" reported that the Trostyanets court in Sumy region is considering the case of Vitaliy Kukol, a resident of the village of Kamyanka, who is accused of manufacturing and storing weapons and explosives. The man claims that he was preparing to defend his village from Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Kukol is charged with the article "Illegal handling of weapons". If his guilt is proven, the man faces three to seven years in prison.