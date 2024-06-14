Child abuse in a private kindergarten in Odesa region: Ombudsman appeals to police

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11378 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132088 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167800 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200576 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100983 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44101 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53299 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100947 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76504 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213796 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226834 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214377 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76504 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100947 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156076 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158821 views
Child abuse in a private kindergarten in Odesa region: Ombudsman appeals to police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15577 views

A two-year-old girl faced abuse, threats and humiliation in a private kindergarten in Odesa Oblast, but the management ignored her parents' complaints. The Ombudsman appealed to the police to investigate.

A post about the ill-treatment of a two-year-old girl in a private kindergarten in Odesa region is circulating online. The child was allegedly threatened with bodily harm and humiliated. The management of the institution ignored the incident after the girl's parents appealed. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who also appealed to the police, UNN reports.

Outraged by the case of child abuse in a private kindergarten in Odesa region! A post circulating on the Internet revealed the harassment of a two-year-old pupil of the institution in the village of Velykodolynske. The girl was threatened with bodily harm, humiliated, used obscene language and intimidated. Even more outrageous is the fact that the management of the institution did not respond to the incident, and even ignored it after the girl's parents appealed

- Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that any violence against children requires an immediate response.

"I appealed to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast for a high-quality and impartial investigation and took the case under my personal control," Lubinets said.

He also emphasized that no child shall be subjected to unlawful attacks on his or her honor and dignity, or to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Parents claim that police officer humiliated schoolchildren in Chernivtsi: internal investigation launched08.03.24, 10:00 • 23444 views

Context 

Journalist Roman Varshanidze reportedthat in the village of Velykodolynske, a two-year-old girl was found to be ill-treated and harassed in an unregistered private kindergarten organized by Natalia Nikitinskaya and her husband.

Varshanidze said that the child's mother suspected something strange was going on in that kindergarten, because the child did not want to go there, and gave her daughter a toy with a recorder.

In the audio, the teacher can be heard talking cruelly to the girl and using foul language.

"She broke it. Fucking goat, go to the room, that's it!" he can be heard in the audio.

The woman can also be heard threatening the child: "Go to the room, or I'll give you a cat, I'll give you an ass*, not a cat.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
chernivtsiChernivtsi
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising