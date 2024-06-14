Child abuse in a private kindergarten in Odesa region: Ombudsman appeals to police

A post about the ill-treatment of a two-year-old girl in a private kindergarten in Odesa region is circulating online. The child was allegedly threatened with bodily harm and humiliated. The management of the institution ignored the incident after the girl's parents appealed. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who also appealed to the police, UNN reports.

Outraged by the case of child abuse in a private kindergarten in Odesa region! A post circulating on the Internet revealed the harassment of a two-year-old pupil of the institution in the village of Velykodolynske. The girl was threatened with bodily harm, humiliated, used obscene language and intimidated. Even more outrageous is the fact that the management of the institution did not respond to the incident, and even ignored it after the girl's parents appealed - Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that any violence against children requires an immediate response.

"I appealed to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast for a high-quality and impartial investigation and took the case under my personal control," Lubinets said.

He also emphasized that no child shall be subjected to unlawful attacks on his or her honor and dignity, or to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Context

Journalist Roman Varshanidze reportedthat in the village of Velykodolynske, a two-year-old girl was found to be ill-treated and harassed in an unregistered private kindergarten organized by Natalia Nikitinskaya and her husband.

Varshanidze said that the child's mother suspected something strange was going on in that kindergarten, because the child did not want to go there, and gave her daughter a toy with a recorder.

In the audio, the teacher can be heard talking cruelly to the girl and using foul language.

"She broke it. Fucking goat, go to the room, that's it!" he can be heard in the audio.

The woman can also be heard threatening the child: "Go to the room, or I'll give you a cat, I'll give you an ass*, not a cat.