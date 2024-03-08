Parents claim that police officer humiliated schoolchildren in Chernivtsi: internal investigation launched

In Chernivtsi, parents of students of the Chernivtsi Gymnasium No. 5 "Integral" appealed to the police because of possible illegal actions of the school management and a police officer. The mother of one of the students claims that the police officer humiliated the children by forcing them to perform physical exercises.

UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Chernivtsi region and the mother of the 5th grade schoolgirl Inna Kozub.

Kozub wrote on Instagram that the 5th graders of Chernivtsi gymnasium No. 5 "Integral" recently experienced harassment, threats and intimidation organized by the principal and class teacher of the 5th grade.

According to Kozub, they called a police officer to talk to young children without their parents' knowledge and permission, who humiliated the children by forcing them to do physical exercises: squats and standing in a plank.

If a child could not stand, they would kick him or her in the stomach from below. I'm not even talking about verbal intimidation, because they humiliated 10-year-old children beyond all human standards of understanding, and the answer to their tears was "don't cry, man, you're like a rag - Kozub wrote.

According to her, adults, represented by a classroom teacher and a school psychologist, were watching.

Children were intimidated by boarding schools, colonies, detention centers, and police checking their homes for their fathers' fitness for military service - Kozub added.

The police of Chernivtsi region responded to the information that began to spread online about the events at the school and reported that on in the evening, March 6, while monitoring social media, police officers found a post about possible misconduct by a police officer against students of one of the educational institutions of the regional center. According to the information shared in the post, a thorough investigation was immediately launched.

The management of the Chernivtsi regional police has already initiated an internal investigation into the incident, which will result in an appropriate decision regarding the police officer - the message says.

It is noted that on March 7, the Chernivtsi District Police Department received appeals from the children's parents regarding possible illegal actions of the school management and a police officer.

The information provided in the post and in the parents' appeal is currently being verified - Police report.

