In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 58235 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44058 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214108 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192258 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177121 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221856 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249419 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155233 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371662 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16622 views

Parents claim that police officer humiliated schoolchildren in Chernivtsi: internal investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 23485 views

Parents in Chernivtsi accused a police officer of humiliating students by forcing them to do physical exercises and threatening them during a visit to the school.

Parents claim that police officer humiliated schoolchildren in Chernivtsi: internal investigation launched

In Chernivtsi, parents of students of the Chernivtsi Gymnasium No. 5 "Integral" appealed to the police because of possible illegal actions of the school management and a police officer. The mother of one of the students claims that the police officer humiliated the children by forcing them to perform physical exercises.

UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Chernivtsi region and the mother of the 5th grade schoolgirl Inna Kozub.   

Kozub wrote on Instagram that the 5th graders of Chernivtsi gymnasium No. 5 "Integral" recently experienced harassment, threats and intimidation organized by the principal and class teacher of the 5th grade.

According to Kozub, they called a police officer to talk to young children without their parents' knowledge and permission, who humiliated the children by forcing them to do physical exercises: squats and standing in a plank.

If a child could not stand, they would kick him or her in the stomach from below. I'm not even talking about verbal intimidation, because they humiliated 10-year-old children beyond all human standards of understanding, and the answer to their tears was "don't cry, man, you're like a rag

- Kozub wrote. 

According to her, adults, represented by a classroom teacher and a school psychologist, were watching.

Children were intimidated by boarding schools, colonies, detention centers, and police checking their homes for their fathers' fitness for military service

- Kozub added. 

The police of Chernivtsi region responded to the information that began to spread online about the events at the school and reported that on  in the evening, March 6, while monitoring social media, police officers found a post about possible misconduct by a police officer against students of one of the educational institutions of the regional center. According to the information shared in the post, a thorough investigation was immediately launched.

The management of the Chernivtsi regional police has already initiated an internal investigation into the incident, which will result in an appropriate decision regarding the police officer

- the message says. 

It is noted that on March 7, the Chernivtsi District Police Department received appeals from the children's parents regarding possible illegal actions of the school management and a police officer.

The information provided in the post and in the parents' appeal is currently being verified

- Police report. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society Crimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi
