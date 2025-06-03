In South Korea, according to the results of counting more than 55% of ballots in the presidential election, the liberal Lee Jae-myung is leading - the media

In South Korea, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading in the presidential race, according to the count of more than 55% of the ballots. This was reported by Yonhap News Agency, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters near his home in Incheon, west of Seoul, Lee said that while it was still early, he expressed his respect for the "great decision of the people."

I will do my best to fulfill the great responsibility and mission entrusted to me to meet the expectations of our people. – he said, before bowing to a crowd of supporters with his wife, Kim Hye-gyeong.

After counting 50% of the ballots, Lee from the liberal DP received 48.99 percent of the vote, compared to 42.64 percent for the candidate from the conservative People's Power Party (PPP), Kim Moon-soo. Lee Jong-seok from the New Reform Party was in third place with 7.33 percent.

Lee Jae-myung wins early presidential election in South Korea – exit polls

TV companies KBS, MBC and SBS predicted a certain victory for Lee Jae-myung in the early elections caused by the removal of former President Yoon Seok-yeol due to his failed introduction of martial law.

The elections took place exactly six months after Yoon declared martial law in a surprise statement that evoked grim memories of past military regimes and plunged the country into its worst economic and political crisis in decades.

Additionally

Lee from the Democratic Party campaigned on a promise to overcome the "rebel forces" led by Yoon after his impeachment and removal from office less than three years after the start of his five-year term.

When the exit poll predicted Lee's victory with a margin of 12.4%, representatives and leaders of the Democratic Party's election headquarters erupted in applause and congratulations in a situation room set up in the National Assembly.

I believe that the sovereign people have issued a severe verdict on the regime of rebellion — said KBS representative Park Chan-de, chairman of the Democratic Party's election committee.

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

Of the total of 44.39 million voters across the country, about 35.24 million, or 79.4 percent, voted. This is the highest figure since the 1997 elections, when turnout was 80.7 percent, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).

The preliminary count took into account votes cast at 14,295 polling stations across the country during two days of early voting, as well as overseas, shipboard and absentee ballots.

Voter interest in the early elections was high, as 34.74 percent of registered voters had already voted in the early voting, which took place on Thursday and Friday, which is the second highest figure since the introduction of early voting in 2014.

Supplement

South Korea has a record turnout in elections amid geopolitical tensions. Leaders are debating relations with the US, China and the threat from North Korea.