In Serbia, a BMW driver drove into a crowd during a protest: three people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
During a protest in Belgrade, a BMW driver hit three people, dragging a woman on the hood. The police detained the perpetrator, the victims are in the hospital.
In Serbia, during a protest, a BMW driver drove into a crowd of people. First, he "carried" a woman on the hood, injuring two more people. This is reported by Blic, передає UNN.
Details
According to the publication, today in the Zharkovo urban area of Belgrade, a BMW driver hit three people - two women and a teenager. During the protest, the driver drove into the crowd, carrying a woman on the hood. As a result, the woman fell from the hood, and the driver fled the scene.
It is reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs officers have already detained the driver, and the ambulance took the victims to the Center for Emergency Medical Care, their general condition is satisfactory.
Recall
This week, hundreds of protesters blocked the building of the state television channel RTS in Belgrade after the host called the protesters a "crowd". Protests have spread to television stations in Vojvodina and Kragujevac.