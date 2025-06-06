In Russia, they announced the beginning of the exchange of bodies of the dead with Ukraine

The Russian Federation announces the start of the exchange of bodies of the dead with Ukraine. According to Russian media, the Russian side received 42 bodies and handed over 503 bodies to Ukraine, reports UNN.

The bodies of 42 of our (Russian - ed.) soldiers have been returned... In response, the opposite side was handed over 503 bodies of AFU servicemen as part of the first stage of the transfer of 6,000 bodies - said the chairman of the commission on sovereignty issues of Russia, Vladimir Rogov.

Add

Official Kyiv has not yet commented on this information.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov reported that an agreement was reached with Russia in Istanbul during the negotiations on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers.