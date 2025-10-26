Over the past week, the "epidemic" of arsons and "spontaneous combustions" of electrical panels, relay cabinets on railways, and other components of the infrastructure involved in supporting the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine has intensified in Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

They indicated that sudden fires at key nodes of Russian logistics and power supply occurred almost throughout the aggressor country. In particular, electrical panels, relay cabinets, and communication towers burned just last week in Moscow, Irkutsk Oblast, Vologda, Sterlitamak, Kalachinsk, Pionersky, Zarechny, Krasnoselye, Mramorny, etc.

As can be seen in the published video, representatives of the local resistance movement set fire to infrastructure using kerosene and other flammable liquids, recording it on video. As a result of such actions, Muscovites are deprived of electricity and communication, and the Russian army experiences difficulties in logistics.

Sudden arsons, unexpected explosions, HURkit and cotton are intensifying and spreading throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. There will be more, the infrastructure will burn brighter, and in the homes of Russians, on the contrary, it will become darker - report representatives of the resistance movement.

Recall

Recently, ATESH agents carried out sabotage on the railway in Novocherkassk, disrupting the schedule of military echelons. This caused delays in the supply of ammunition and personnel to the southern direction, which will affect the intensity of shelling and the combat capability of the occupiers.

