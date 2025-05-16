In Russia, only one person makes the final decisions: the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained why Zelensky needs a meeting with Putin
At the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation discussed the possibility of a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. It is at such a meeting that an agreement on a ceasefire can be reached.
The Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul discussed the possibility of a future meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. An agreement on a ceasefire can be reached at a meeting of this level. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, at a briefing following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.
... we also discussed a meeting at the level of the leaders of the countries, because in Russia only one person makes the final decisions. And we understand that this is Vladimir Putin. And, of course, we need him to make decisions regarding a ceasefire and other important things,"
He also noted that the President of Ukraine is ready for a direct meeting with the Russians at the level of the leaders of the countries. And although Putin did not appear in Turkey this time, this issue was still raised regarding future, possible meetings.
Because we want to achieve progress and for this we need to organize a meeting at the level of the heads of countries
Earlier, UNN wrote that the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, who arrived in Ankara on May 15, stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs managed to hold a number of meetings with Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hiding from the meeting and sending people of a "very low level" to Turkey. Therefore, the Ukrainian side focused on the meeting with the President of Turkey.