In Russia, hackers attacked the developer of the military register: 30 million conscript accounts destroyed

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 12 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 3150 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
11:59 AM • 11899 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 12305 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 13720 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 15391 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 32218 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21374 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
December 11, 07:38 AM • 21583 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28899 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 4022 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 12691 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 10419 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 20139 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 11080 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 3162 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 20475 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 32219 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 44399 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 45687 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 10658 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 24443 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 30146 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 26155 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 34640 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

In Russia, hackers attacked the developer of the military register: 30 million conscript accounts destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

An anonymous group of hackers broke into the infrastructure of the company "Micord", which develops the military registration register in Russia. This led to the destruction of data and the disruption of the Register's development for several months.

In Russia, hackers attacked the developer of the military register: 30 million conscript accounts destroyed

In Russia, an anonymous group of hackers broke into the infrastructure of the company "Mikord", which is engaged in the development of the military registration register. This was reported by the human rights project "Idite Lesom" (Go to the Forest), according to UNN.

Details

The hackers were in the system for several months and obtained a huge amount of materials regarding the Register: technical and financial documentation, source code.

We handed over all the documents to journalists, a major investigation will be released soon. Then the documents will be made publicly available

- the post says.

Hackers also left a message on the website of the "Mikord" company:

The servers of the key developer of the military registration register have been hacked. All data has been erased. The source code and documents will be handed over to journalists and made publicly available. Go to the forest (in this case means Go to hell - ed.) with your register

- such a message was left by the hackers.

They added: thanks to the destruction of data and the entire infrastructure, the development of the Register has been disrupted for at least several months. In total, this concerns 30 million records.

Restrictions for failure to appear on a summons do not work automatically: a ban on traveling abroad, driving a car, obtaining loans.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian State Duma allowed participants in the war in Ukraine and their families not to pay on loans for the entire period of participation in the war and 180 days after.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine