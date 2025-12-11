In Russia, hackers attacked the developer of the military register: 30 million conscript accounts destroyed

In Russia, an anonymous group of hackers broke into the infrastructure of the company "Mikord", which is engaged in the development of the military registration register. This was reported by the human rights project "Idite Lesom" (Go to the Forest), according to UNN.

Details

The hackers were in the system for several months and obtained a huge amount of materials regarding the Register: technical and financial documentation, source code.

We handed over all the documents to journalists, a major investigation will be released soon. Then the documents will be made publicly available - the post says.

Hackers also left a message on the website of the "Mikord" company:

The servers of the key developer of the military registration register have been hacked. All data has been erased. The source code and documents will be handed over to journalists and made publicly available. Go to the forest (in this case means Go to hell - ed.) with your register - such a message was left by the hackers.

They added: thanks to the destruction of data and the entire infrastructure, the development of the Register has been disrupted for at least several months. In total, this concerns 30 million records.

Restrictions for failure to appear on a summons do not work automatically: a ban on traveling abroad, driving a car, obtaining loans.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian State Duma allowed participants in the war in Ukraine and their families not to pay on loans for the entire period of participation in the war and 180 days after.