In Russia, conscripts are effectively not allowed to leave the country; the ban may be imposed directly at the border

$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
03:45 AM • 7022 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
02:56 AM • 9546 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
01:16 AM • 11621 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
12:18 AM • 12393 views
A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridgesPhoto
11:58 PM • 11613 views
Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk
September 3, 09:56 PM • 11787 views
Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted
September 3, 08:30 PM • 11704 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
September 3, 05:40 PM • 17603 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
September 3, 04:08 PM • 24953 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Exclusive
September 3, 02:33 PM • 24416 views
The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
85%
747mm
Popular news
Trump will demand that Europe pay for weapons provided to Ukraine during Biden's presidencySeptember 3, 06:32 PM • 5664 views
Zelenskyy hinted at “retribution” against the Russian general who ordered the shelling of “Okhmatdyt”September 3, 06:50 PM • 6718 views
In Odesa, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee hit a two-year-old boy and fledSeptember 3, 07:12 PM • 6274 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 13: what is known about their conditionSeptember 3, 07:21 PM • 9406 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 6268 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideoSeptember 3, 04:47 PM • 22528 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 31685 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 43490 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 43807 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 80847 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhoto12:05 AM • 4426 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhoto11:07 PM • 4594 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 6564 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 33857 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 51762 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Starlink
Storm Shadow cruise missile
M777 howitzer

In Russia, conscripts are effectively not allowed to leave the country; the ban may be imposed directly at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Of the 73 conscripts who sought assistance after attempting to leave Russia, 23 were refused. The restriction sometimes appears directly at the border.

In Russia, conscripts are effectively not allowed to leave the country; the ban may be imposed directly at the border

In Russia, conscripts are increasingly facing bans on traveling abroad, with restrictions in some cases appearing directly during border control. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the human rights project "Идите лесом," UNN writes.

Details

From August 18 to 31, 73 conscripts who were attempting to leave Russia contacted human rights advocates. Fifty of them managed to leave, while 23 were denied.

In one case, a man checked the registry before a Moscow–Yerevan flight and saw no restrictions.

In Russia, half of school classes will be devoted to military training - Bloomberg29.08.26, 16:22 • 6720 views

However, at border control, he was informed of the ban, and a few minutes later it appeared in the electronic registry as well. Another conscript learned about his summons only after he was denied exit from the airport.

Not everyone is being allowed to leave via Belarus either

Of the 11 conscripts who contacted human rights advocates after attempting to leave via Belarus, only 4 managed to cross the border, while 7 were denied.

The restrictions are tightening amid rumors of a possible new mobilization in Russia following the September State Duma elections.

Earlier, ISW reported on preparations for a new mobilization, while sources cited by The Washington Post suggested that the Kremlin might take such a step because of the Russian army's heavy losses in Ukraine.

Russia is preparing for a possible new mobilization, but the Kremlin has not yet made a decision — WSJ24.08.26, 00:16 • 4101 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Institute for the Study of War
The Washington Post
Yerevan
Ukraine