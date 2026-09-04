In Russia, conscripts are increasingly facing bans on traveling abroad, with restrictions in some cases appearing directly during border control. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the human rights project "Идите лесом," UNN writes.

Details

From August 18 to 31, 73 conscripts who were attempting to leave Russia contacted human rights advocates. Fifty of them managed to leave, while 23 were denied.

In one case, a man checked the registry before a Moscow–Yerevan flight and saw no restrictions.

In Russia, half of school classes will be devoted to military training - Bloomberg

However, at border control, he was informed of the ban, and a few minutes later it appeared in the electronic registry as well. Another conscript learned about his summons only after he was denied exit from the airport.

Not everyone is being allowed to leave via Belarus either

Of the 11 conscripts who contacted human rights advocates after attempting to leave via Belarus, only 4 managed to cross the border, while 7 were denied.

The restrictions are tightening amid rumors of a possible new mobilization in Russia following the September State Duma elections.

Earlier, ISW reported on preparations for a new mobilization, while sources cited by The Washington Post suggested that the Kremlin might take such a step because of the Russian army's heavy losses in Ukraine.

Russia is preparing for a possible new mobilization, but the Kremlin has not yet made a decision — WSJ