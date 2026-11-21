In Russia's Kaliningrad, a court exempted 64-year-old Konstantin Knyazev from criminal liability. He had been accused of 11 murders. The man received a state award after taking part in the war against Ukraine, which served as the basis for the court's decision. Russian media report this, UNN writes.

Details

In May 2024, Knyazev was sentenced to 22 years in a maximum-security penal colony for the contract killing of 34-year-old businessman Maksym Ostrovsky. The crime took place in April 2020 in the parking lot of a residential building.

The man later received another sentence for armed robbery, after which his total prison term increased to 23 years.

How participation in the war helped him avoid punishment

In spring 2025, investigators reported that Knyazev had confessed to 10 more murders. According to the investigation, his victims included businesspeople, currency dealers, and a boxing coach. He allegedly received up to $10,000 for some contract killings.

However, in May 2025, the court suspended consideration of the new episodes because the accused had signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and went to fight against Ukraine.

During his service, Knyazev was wounded, and in June 2026 he received the Zhukov Medal. In August, he was discharged from the army for health reasons.

After that, the commander of the military unit appealed to the court, asking that the man be exempted from criminal liability because of the state award.

On October 23, the court granted the motion, and the decision took effect on November 10. This concerned exemption from liability for the new charges, while the report does not specify the fate of the previous convictions.

More than 90% of Russians do not consider Russia guilty of the destruction of Ukraine – sociologists have declared a "moral catastrophe"