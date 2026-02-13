In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, with one person injured

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 4322 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 9964 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 13187 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 33504 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 47660 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 38837 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 29189 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 39392 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 63349 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 42293 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
95%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 44131 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 11866 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 24690 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 19313 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 31056 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 33504 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 47660 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 44211 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 65297 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 106537 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 24757 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 30485 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 34312 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 60059 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 51910 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Falcon 9
Gold

In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, with one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

Rivne region suffered a repeated Russian attack in the afternoon, damaging buildings and a shop. One resident of the region was injured and hospitalized. In the morning, enemy aerial targets were shot down.

In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, with one person injured

In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, one person was reported injured, said Rivne OVA head Oleksandr Koval on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the afternoon, the enemy continued to attack Rivne region. As a result, several outbuildings and a shop were damaged. Unfortunately, one resident of the region was injured. He is in the hospital. All life support services are working as usual.

- Koval reported.

According to him, this morning in Rivne region was also alarming.

"For more than 5 hours, sirens sounded in Sarny district, somewhat less - in Varash and Rivne districts. Thanks to the professional work of our military, we have shot down enemy air targets. According to preliminary information, people and civilian infrastructure were not affected," the head of the OVA reported about the morning Russian attack.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 154 drones neutralized13.02.26, 08:45 • 3996 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast