In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, with one person injured

In Rivne region, after a 5-hour air raid alert in the morning, the Russian attack continued in the afternoon, one person was reported injured, said Rivne OVA head Oleksandr Koval on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the afternoon, the enemy continued to attack Rivne region. As a result, several outbuildings and a shop were damaged. Unfortunately, one resident of the region was injured. He is in the hospital. All life support services are working as usual. - Koval reported.

According to him, this morning in Rivne region was also alarming.

"For more than 5 hours, sirens sounded in Sarny district, somewhat less - in Varash and Rivne districts. Thanks to the professional work of our military, we have shot down enemy air targets. According to preliminary information, people and civilian infrastructure were not affected," the head of the OVA reported about the morning Russian attack.

