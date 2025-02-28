In response to US tariffs, EU prepares “reciprocal tariffs” on steel and aluminum
French President Macron announces the EU's plans to impose “reciprocal tariffs” on steel and aluminum in response to the 25% US tariff. France and the EU emphasize the need to protect their economic interests.
The trade confrontation between the European Union and the United States continues. During a state visit to Portugal, the French president assured that the EU would impose "reciprocal tariffs" on steel and aluminum in response to measures promised by US President Donald Trump.
The EU is planning to impose "reciprocal duties" on steel and aluminum, French President Emmanuel Macron said in response to the upcoming introduction of 25% tariffs on European products by the United States .
If in early April, as announced, duties on European products will be at this level, Europeans will have to react... We should not be weak in the face of these measures... Of course, Europe will have to react by applying tariffs of the same amount or similar
On the eve of the meeting of G20 finance ministers in Cape Town, South Africa, French Economy Minister Eric Lombarde also assured that the EU would "do the same" if "the Americans keep raising duties.
Even if it is disadvantageous to the common interest, we must also protect our interests and the interests of the Union countries
In fact, that's what we told Secretary Scott Bessent" at a meeting of G7 finance ministers, in which the US Treasury Secretary participated via video conference, also in Cape Town, the French minister said.
As for duties, we have a balance. The United States wants us to talk about it again, and we will
The United States imposes a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico due to drug trafficking and illegal migration. In addition, a 10% duty is imposed on Chinese imports, which caused the financial markets to fall.
