In Poltava region, a train hit a man: police are investigating all details of the tragedy

On the night of November 14-15, a man died on the railway near the village of Portnivka, Poltava district. Law enforcement officers are establishing the details of what happened. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Poltava region, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the train fatally injured a man born in 1993. At the time of the incident, he was on the tracks.

A police investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are clarifying the causes and all circumstances of the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Recall

In Obolon, Kyiv, two girls beat a minor schoolgirl, the incident was recorded on video. The police found the recording on social networks and are investigating the circumstances of the event.