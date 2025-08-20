$41.260.08
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:13 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 12:09 PM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 11:23 AM
In Poltava region, a system failure mistakenly announced a radiation threat during an air raid alert - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

In Poltava region, during an air raid alert, there was a system failure. Instead of an air raid alert, a radiation threat was mistakenly announced.

In Poltava region, a system failure mistakenly announced a radiation threat during an air raid alert - OVA

In the Poltava region, due to a system failure during an air raid alert, a radiation threat was mistakenly announced instead of an air raid alert, said acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

To the attention of the region's residents. Today, during the air raid alert, due to repeated attacks by enemy UAVs, the warning system malfunctioned, and a radiation threat was mistakenly announced instead of an air raid alert.

- wrote Kohut.

Large-scale failure of air raid warning system in Kyiv region due to attack on Kyivstar12.12.23, 18:02 • 32877 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Poltava Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle