In Poltava region, a system failure mistakenly announced a radiation threat during an air raid alert - OVA

In the Poltava region, due to a system failure during an air raid alert, a radiation threat was mistakenly announced instead of an air raid alert, said acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

To the attention of the region's residents. Today, during the air raid alert, due to repeated attacks by enemy UAVs, the warning system malfunctioned, and a radiation threat was mistakenly announced instead of an air raid alert. - wrote Kohut.

