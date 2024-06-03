In Poltava region, 11 settlements remain without electricity - RMA

In the Poltava region, 11 settlements remain without electricity, in general, this is 1.4 thousand consumers. This is reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin in Telegram, writes UNN.

11 settlements in the Poltava region remain without electricity. In general, this is 1.4 thousand consumers in Novosanzharsky, Mirgorod and Lubenskaya communities., - the message says.

Addition

Due to the shortage of electricity caused by Russian missile strikes on power plants, all regions of Ukraine are subject to restrictions on electricity consumption and hourly schedules for disconnecting industrial and domestic consumers.