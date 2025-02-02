In Poltava, another child was identified among those killed in a Russian missile strike

In Poltava, the body of another child was identified among the 14 people killed in a missile attack by Russian troops. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

After 20:00 today, it became known that the body of a child was identified among the 14 people killed in Poltava, - the statement said.

Three children - 7, 9 and 12 years old - died as a result of an enemy strike

Addendum

As of the evening of February 2, the rescue operations were completed. It was established that 14 people died as a result of the enemy strike. In particular, two children aged 9 and 12 were known to have been killed. Another 20 people were injured, including four children.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heating due to an enemy missile attack in Poltava.