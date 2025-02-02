In Poltava, another child was identified among those killed in a Russian missile strike
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a third child was identified among the 14 people killed in a Russian missile strike in Poltava. In total, three children aged 7, 9, and 12 were killed, and 20 other people were injured, including four children.
In Poltava, the body of another child was identified among the 14 people killed in a missile attack by Russian troops. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
After 20:00 today, it became known that the body of a child was identified among the 14 people killed in Poltava,
Three children - 7, 9 and 12 years old - died as a result of an enemy strike
Addendum
As of the evening of February 2, the rescue operations were completed. It was established that 14 people died as a result of the enemy strike. In particular, two children aged 9 and 12 were known to have been killed. Another 20 people were injured, including four children.
Recall
