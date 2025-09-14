In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

$41.310.10
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in Russia September 13, 01:04 PM
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation September 13, 02:46 PM
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed 05:46 PM
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat 06:05 PM
Teenager stabs man to death over religious conflict in Kharkiv 06:12 PM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films September 13, 07:00 AM
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors September 12, 05:22 PM
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network September 12, 03:32 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day September 12, 02:30 PM
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones? September 12, 02:26 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation September 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend September 12, 02:01 PM
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship September 11, 02:57 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings September 11, 11:11 AM
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years September 11, 07:32 AM
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
E-6 Mercury

In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Kyiv • UNN

 96 views

Unknown individuals damaged the roof and cut off the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Legnica. Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar sent a note to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding punishment for those responsible.

In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

In Legnica, Poland, unknown individuals damaged the roof and cut down the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This was reported by Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he sent a note to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding punishment for those responsible.

Today, on the eve of the great Christian holiday - the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, we learned that unknown individuals damaged the roof and cut down the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Legnica

- wrote the diplomat.

He emphasized that the Embassy of Ukraine urgently sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw appealed to local law enforcement agencies with a demand to take all necessary response measures and bring the criminals to justice.

I appeal to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland publicly - do everything to ensure that this and all similar crimes against Ukrainians and Ukrainian identity reach a logical conclusion - court verdicts in accordance with Polish law

- Bodnar pointed out.

He also called on "Polish friends and partners to react to anti-Ukrainian tendencies in Polish society."

"We are convinced that for the Polish people, as well as for the Ukrainian people, damage to churches is unacceptable under any circumstances," the ambassador summarized.

According to an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, 52.7% of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO, while only 33.5% support this idea.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

