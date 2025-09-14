In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

In Legnica, Poland, unknown individuals damaged the roof and cut down the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This was reported by Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he sent a note to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding punishment for those responsible.

Today, on the eve of the great Christian holiday - the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, we learned that unknown individuals damaged the roof and cut down the cross from the main dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of the Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Legnica - wrote the diplomat.

He emphasized that the Embassy of Ukraine urgently sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw appealed to local law enforcement agencies with a demand to take all necessary response measures and bring the criminals to justice.

I appeal to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Poland publicly - do everything to ensure that this and all similar crimes against Ukrainians and Ukrainian identity reach a logical conclusion - court verdicts in accordance with Polish law - Bodnar pointed out.

He also called on "Polish friends and partners to react to anti-Ukrainian tendencies in Polish society."

"We are convinced that for the Polish people, as well as for the Ukrainian people, damage to churches is unacceptable under any circumstances," the ambassador summarized.

Recall

According to an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, 52.7% of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO, while only 33.5% support this idea.

Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership