$41.260.00
48.130.00
08:53 PM • 2120 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 30921 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 75447 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 89373 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 104820 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117805 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255625 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114027 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86020 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99970 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
In Poland, a Ukrainian who threatened arson in a video was deported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

A 29-year-old citizen of Ukraine was forcibly extradited from Poland. The man threatened self-immolation in a video published online.

In Poland, a Ukrainian who threatened arson in a video was deported

A 29-year-old Ukrainian citizen who posted videos online threatening self-immolation was forcibly returned to Ukraine by Polish border guards. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcin Kierwiński.

Border guards forcibly escorted and extradited a 29-year-old man to Ukraine after he threatened to set himself on fire in videos posted online.

- the post reads.

According to the Polish Border Guard, the man was detained by police in Warsaw and then extradited. He is banned from entering Poland and the Schengen area for 10 years.

Recall

On August 12, it became known that Poland had initiated deportation proceedings against 57 Ukrainians and 6 Belarusians after riots at Max Korzh's concert. The reason was aggressive actions and the display of the UPA flag.

Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians13.08.25, 12:00 • 77662 views

Veronika Marchenko

Our people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland