In Poland, a Ukrainian who threatened arson in a video was deported

A 29-year-old Ukrainian citizen who posted videos online threatening self-immolation was forcibly returned to Ukraine by Polish border guards. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcin Kierwiński.

Border guards forcibly escorted and extradited a 29-year-old man to Ukraine after he threatened to set himself on fire in videos posted online. - the post reads.

According to the Polish Border Guard, the man was detained by police in Warsaw and then extradited. He is banned from entering Poland and the Schengen area for 10 years.

Recall

On August 12, it became known that Poland had initiated deportation proceedings against 57 Ukrainians and 6 Belarusians after riots at Max Korzh's concert. The reason was aggressive actions and the display of the UPA flag.

