In Odesa region, a boy threw a dog off a slope: a report was filed against his mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

In Odesa region, an 11-year-old boy was swinging a dog on a leash and threw it off a slope, treating it as a game. The police filed a report against his mother for failing to fulfill her parental duties; the animal was not harmed.

In Odesa region, a boy threw a dog off a slope: a report was filed against his mother

Law enforcement officers found a publication on the Internet with a video in which an 11-year-old boy in Odesa region spins a dog on a leash and throws it off a slope. Law enforcement officers identified the child and drew up a report against the mother. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police Department in Odesa region.

Today, January 14, law enforcement officers found a publication on the Internet with a video in which a child in one of the villages of Safyanivska community spins an animal on a leash and throws it off a slope. During the information check, law enforcement officers established that an 11-year-old boy was involved in the incident. He explained that he perceived his actions towards the domestic dog as a game. Fortunately, the animal is fine.

- the message says.

The police added that the boy had not reached the age at which responsibility for the offense committed by him arises, so the police drew up a report against his mother under Part 1 of Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

It qualifies the evasion of parents or persons replacing them from fulfilling the duties stipulated by law to ensure the necessary living conditions, education and upbringing of minor and/or underage children. The woman faces a fine of up to 1700 hryvnias.

In addition, in order to prevent similar offenses in the future, as well as to form a responsible and humane attitude towards animals, law enforcement officers conducted preventive work with the boy, his friends who were present during the cruel treatment of the dog, and their parents.

The police emphasized that cruel treatment of animals entails administrative and criminal liability, which leads to punishment from a fine to imprisonment.

Addition

Today, a video was circulated on the Telegram channel, in which the boys first spun the dog on a leash, and then threw it off a cliff.

Volunteers emphasized that "this is simply inhuman cruelty."

"And age is not an excuse when it comes to conscious violence against a living creature. It is impossible to call these creatures children, they are sadists and inhumans. Where do they get such hatred and lack of empathy? Cruelty to animals is a reflection of what is taught at home and what society allows. Impunity breeds even more violence. I hope that this case will be investigated, and the perpetrators will be punished according to the law. If the police cover everything up again, then there is no law in our country," said animal rights activists.

Recall

Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of cruel treatment of an animal in Bucha district.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Animals
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine