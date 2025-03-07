In Odesa region, 20 thousand people remain without electricity due to Russian attacks - Kiper
Kyiv • UNN
Due to systematic Russian shelling, 20 thousand residents of Odesa region have been left without electricity. Over the week, about 150 houses have been damaged, and just last night, 30 buildings were affected.
Over the past week, the Odesa region has been constantly subjected to Russian shelling. As a result, 20 thousand people in the region are currently without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
We are witnessing a systematic shelling aimed specifically at destroying our energy system so that ordinary residents of the Odesa region are left without electricity. Last night, about 30 houses were damaged, and over the past week - about 150 houses.
Reminder
On the morning of March 7, attacks on DTEK energy facilities were taking place in the Odesa region, and over the last two and a half weeks, there have already been six strikes on the company's infrastructure. For four consecutive nights, the enemy has been delivering devastating strikes on the infrastructure.