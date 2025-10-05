In Odesa, a thousand transformer substations and almost 50 overhead lines have been restored

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
03:08 PM • 2358 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 21135 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 51307 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 69962 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 132605 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 114701 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 106541 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 136129 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 107881 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48468 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
In Chicago, border guards wounded an armed woman. Trump authorized the deployment of the National GuardOctober 5, 07:11 AM • 6602 views
Combined Russian attack: four people killed, injured in Lviv regionOctober 5, 07:27 AM • 3468 views
Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv regionPhotoOctober 5, 07:51 AM • 7462 views
Putin warned Trump against transferring Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideoOctober 5, 10:16 AM • 4284 views
Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attack12:12 PM • 5894 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 132605 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 75522 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 88626 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 136129 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 107881 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Yurii Ihnat
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 44049 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 41848 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 114706 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 51877 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 53927 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok
Bild

In Odesa, a thousand transformer substations and almost 50 overhead lines have been restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

In Odesa region, energy workers have restored electricity supply to 53,000 families in 162 settlements. 47 overhead lines have been repaired and 1,000 transformer substations have been restored.

In Odesa, a thousand transformer substations and almost 50 overhead lines have been restored

Energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather - electricity has already been restored to more than 50,000 households.

UNN reports with reference to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Details

Energy brigades continue to restore power grids in Odesa region.

  • electricity has already been restored to 53,000 families in 162 settlements of Odesa region;
    • 47 overhead lines have also been repaired, and 1,000 transformer substations have been restored.

      Recall

      Due to bad weather in Odesa region, power outages were recorded, 27 settlements were without electricity as of the beginning of the week.

      In Odesa region, power supply was restored to almost 28,000 consumers in 76 settlements, but 9,200 subscribers in 20 cities and villages still remain without electricity.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyEvents
      Electricity
      Oleh Kiper
      Odesa