In Odesa, a thousand transformer substations and almost 50 overhead lines have been restored

Energy workers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather - electricity has already been restored to more than 50,000 households.

UNN reports with reference to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Details

Energy brigades continue to restore power grids in Odesa region.

electricity has already been restored to 53,000 families in 162 settlements of Odesa region;

47 overhead lines have also been repaired, and 1,000 transformer substations have been restored.

Recall

Due to bad weather in Odesa region, power outages were recorded, 27 settlements were without electricity as of the beginning of the week.

In Odesa region, power supply was restored to almost 28,000 consumers in 76 settlements, but 9,200 subscribers in 20 cities and villages still remain without electricity.