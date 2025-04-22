In occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker to death

Today in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker due to his negligence. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a zookeeper entered the enclosure of a large cat to feed her. The tigress grabbed him from behind with her claws and bit him. The person died on the spot from his injuries. The rest of the zoo staff insist that it was an accident.

Previously, many locals rebuked that the animals of this zoo are poorly fed, and the conditions of their keeping are severely limited and terrible - added to the City Council.

