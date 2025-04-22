$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7412 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27213 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60956 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101850 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90218 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209965 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102872 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82597 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67600 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

In occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker to death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2994 views

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker to death after he entered the enclosure. The animal grabbed the man with its claws and bit him, and he died on the spot from his injuries.

In occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker to death

Today in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker due to his negligence. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.

Today in the temporarily occupied city, a tigress mauled a zoo employee. Allegedly due to the negligence and carelessness of the victim himself 

- the post says.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a zookeeper entered the enclosure of a large cat to feed her. The tigress grabbed him from behind with her claws and bit him. The person died on the spot from his injuries. The rest of the zoo staff insist that it was an accident.

Previously, many locals rebuked that the animals of this zoo are poorly fed, and the conditions of their keeping are severely limited and terrible 

- added to the City Council.

In the Azov Sea, crabs and fish are dying en masse due to the actions of the Russian Federation - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council09.04.25, 19:17 • 15635 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
Mariupol
