In November, Ukraine's GDP grew to 5.3%, despite energy shelling - Ministry of Economy

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 4546 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 9196 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13027 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 12068 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 15619 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14535 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15482 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16301 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35689 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21825 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
97%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 8978 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 16190 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 14750 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 26482 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 14542 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13017 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 26548 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35686 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 47418 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 48661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 14802 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 26037 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31655 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27600 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 36253 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Mikoyan MiG-29
Time (magazine)
Film

In November, Ukraine's GDP grew to 5.3%, despite energy shelling - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In November 2025, Ukraine's GDP grew by 5.3%, exceeding October's 2.3% and Russia's 1.6% GDP growth. The main drivers were agriculture, trade, construction, and processing industry.

In November, Ukraine's GDP grew to 5.3%, despite energy shelling - Ministry of Economy

In November 2025, the growth of Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) significantly accelerated, reaching 5.3%. This is significantly higher than the 2.3% recorded in October. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The main drivers of the acceleration were agriculture, domestic trade, construction, and the processing industry.

Overall, according to the State Statistics Service, GDP growth for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.1%, and for the first nine months of the current year, it was 1.3%.

The Ukrainian economy continues to grow despite power outages caused by massive attacks on critical infrastructure; businesses continue to adapt to difficult conditions. And at the same time, Ukraine demonstrates more dynamic growth than Russia. The aggressor country has a real GDP growth rate of 1.6% in October, while Ukraine showed growth of 2.3% in October and 5.3% in November.

noted the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev.

Furthermore, the economy continues to be supported by factors such as the implementation of business recovery and development programs, which are financed by international financial assistance and contribute to the revitalization of domestic production.

Another factor in rapid recovery and growth was significant budget funding for capital reconstruction and repair of damaged critical infrastructure, housing construction (eRecovery and eHousing programs), and the procurement of domestic products for the defense industry.

Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians09.12.25, 09:23 • 70852 views

In addition, structural changes in production are observed, demonstrating an increase in high value-added activities, which positively affects the economy.

It is noted that the share of mechanical engineering in the structure of industrial output increased to 9% compared to 5.7% in 2021.

Overall, industrial enterprises show an increase in the utilization of production capacities in such industries as pharmaceuticals, furniture production, wood processing, food, and textile industries.

Ukraine's economy showed quarterly growth: details10.12.25, 13:54 • 2266 views

Olga Rozgon

Economy