In November, Ukraine's GDP grew to 5.3%, despite energy shelling - Ministry of Economy

In November 2025, the growth of Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) significantly accelerated, reaching 5.3%. This is significantly higher than the 2.3% recorded in October. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

Details

The main drivers of the acceleration were agriculture, domestic trade, construction, and the processing industry.

Overall, according to the State Statistics Service, GDP growth for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.1%, and for the first nine months of the current year, it was 1.3%.

The Ukrainian economy continues to grow despite power outages caused by massive attacks on critical infrastructure; businesses continue to adapt to difficult conditions. And at the same time, Ukraine demonstrates more dynamic growth than Russia. The aggressor country has a real GDP growth rate of 1.6% in October, while Ukraine showed growth of 2.3% in October and 5.3% in November. noted the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev.

Furthermore, the economy continues to be supported by factors such as the implementation of business recovery and development programs, which are financed by international financial assistance and contribute to the revitalization of domestic production.

Another factor in rapid recovery and growth was significant budget funding for capital reconstruction and repair of damaged critical infrastructure, housing construction (eRecovery and eHousing programs), and the procurement of domestic products for the defense industry.

In addition, structural changes in production are observed, demonstrating an increase in high value-added activities, which positively affects the economy.

It is noted that the share of mechanical engineering in the structure of industrial output increased to 9% compared to 5.7% in 2021.

Overall, industrial enterprises show an increase in the utilization of production capacities in such industries as pharmaceuticals, furniture production, wood processing, food, and textile industries.

