Ukraine's economy showed quarterly growth: details

Ukraine's GDP showed a 2.1% year-on-year growth and 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, according to State Statistics Service data, writes UNN.

Details

According to the preliminary estimate, in Q3 2025, Ukraine's real GDP grew by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted) and by 2.1% year-on-year (compared to Q3 2024).

Addition

According to data from the State Statistics Service, in Q2 2025, real GDP grew by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter (seasonally adjusted) and by 0.8% year-on-year (compared to Q2 2024).

Earlier, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported that this year Ukraine's GDP is expected to grow by 2% - in particular, thanks to industry, manufacturing, energy, and agricultural sectors.