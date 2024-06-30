In Nigeria, a series of explosions in Borno State killed 18 people and injured 48
Kyiv • UNN
A series of bombings at a wedding, a hospital and a funeral in Borno State, Nigeria, killed at least 18 people and injured 48 others.
A series of explosions in Nigeria killed at least 18 people and injured 48. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
A series of explosions occurred in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, leading to tragic consequences.
According to the state's emergency services, at least 18 people were killed and 48 were injured.
The first explosion occurred at a wedding ceremony at approximately 15:00 local time on Saturday. The second explosion occurred at the Gwoza General Hospital, and the third at a funeral.
In Nigeria, militants robbed a village and kidnapped 160 locals27.05.24, 09:47 • 19072 views