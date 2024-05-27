In Nigeria, militants robbed a village and kidnapped 160 locals

At least 10 people have been killed and 160 others abducted as a result of a militant attack on a village in Niger State in central Nigeria. This was reported by the BBC with reference to local authorities, UNN reports .

Armed militants, allegedly from the Boko Haram Islamist group, entered the village of Kuchi on Friday evening, - said Aminu Abdulhamid Najume, chairman of the local council.

Details

According to him, the abductees were mostly women and children, and the murdered were local residents who provided security in the area.

It is noted that the militants entered the village on motorcycles and spent more than two hours in the village, having managed to cook food for themselves during this time. After that, they looted houses and left, taking the locals with them.

Al-Shabab militants attack hotel in Somalia's capital