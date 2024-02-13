In Mykolaiv region, occupants shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska hromadas overnight
The Russian army shelled the Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine on the night of February 12. The shelling did not damage any buildings and no one was injured.
On February 12, the Russian army shelled the Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities with artillery. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .
On February 12, at 14:31, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties,
Details
Also, on February 12, at 09:54, 16:12 and 16:46, hostile shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.
Recall
In the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine , 31% of the objects damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling have been restored, including 244 apartment buildings, 648 residential buildings, 71 schools and 35 kindergartens.