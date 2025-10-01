In Mykolaiv Oblast, a military unit official was detained on suspicion of embezzling UAH 24 million worth of property belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Mykolaiv Oblast, the former head of the fuel and lubricants service of a military unit has been detained on suspicion of embezzling property of the Armed Forces of Ukraine totaling over UAH 24 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the sphere of defense of the Southern region, the former head of the fuel and lubricants service of a military unit has been detained. He has been notified of suspicion of misappropriation of military property and negligent attitude towards service (Part 3 of Article 410, Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

According to the investigation, during 2020–2025, the suspect received fuel for the needs of the military unit, but did not deliver it to the warehouse. To conceal the scheme, he entered unreliable information about the movement of property, processed documents with violations, or did not draw them up at all.

The former official disposed of the embezzled fuel at his own discretion, which led to the loss of over 650 tons of strategically important resources for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state suffered damages totaling over UAH 24 million.

The court chose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 450,000.

Measures are underway to identify other persons involved in the crime. Steps are being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state.

