In Minneapolis, hundreds of demonstrators in 20-degree Fahrenheit weather pelted far-right activists with water balloons during an anti-ICE rally

On Saturday, a fierce confrontation took place in downtown Minneapolis between hundreds of opponents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a small group of far-right activists. Tensions in the city remain critical after the killing of Rene Good by a federal agent. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Around 1:00 PM local time, a group of ten right-wing activists attempted to hold a rally near the municipal government building. They were confronted by a large crowd of demonstrators with signs demanding the immediate withdrawal of ICE and border patrol agents from the city.

During the confrontation, as temperatures dropped to -20°C, anti-ICE protesters pelted their opponents with water balloons. Police kept their distance, observing the events, which allowed hundreds of protesters to push the far-right out of the square in a matter of minutes.

Organizer and consequences

The right-wing rally, titled "Against Fraud," was organized by Jake Lang, an online activist who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in the January 6 Capitol riot case. However, due to massive resistance from citizens, Lang was unable to address the crowd.

We made them leave. This city doesn't need ICE, nor those who support violence against immigrants. — shouted the protesters, chasing the group of right-wingers for several blocks to their hotel.

Despite numerous verbal altercations and isolated clashes, serious violence was avoided. Anti-ICE activists stated that they would continue patrolling areas with a large number of migrants to prevent planned radical marches.

