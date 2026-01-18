In Minneapolis, hundreds of demonstrators in 20-degree Fahrenheit weather pelted far-right activists with water balloons during an anti-ICE rally

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13560 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 23007 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 20937 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 32397 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 42556 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36674 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53369 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28798 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44223 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36237 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 6838 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 5410 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 4712 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of UkraineJanuary 17, 04:25 PM • 8432 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport FederationJanuary 17, 04:36 PM • 5296 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 22031 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53368 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30548 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 62213 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92319 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ali Khamenei
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19945 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17771 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16043 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15594 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 27178 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
The Diplomat

In Minneapolis, hundreds of demonstrators in 20-degree Fahrenheit weather pelted far-right activists with water balloons during an anti-ICE rally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Minneapolis, hundreds of protesters drove away far-right activists who were attempting to hold a rally near the municipal government building. Police watched as anti-ICE demonstrators pushed their opponents out of the square.

In Minneapolis, hundreds of demonstrators in 20-degree Fahrenheit weather pelted far-right activists with water balloons during an anti-ICE rally

On Saturday, a fierce confrontation took place in downtown Minneapolis between hundreds of opponents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a small group of far-right activists. Tensions in the city remain critical after the killing of Rene Good by a federal agent. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Around 1:00 PM local time, a group of ten right-wing activists attempted to hold a rally near the municipal government building. They were confronted by a large crowd of demonstrators with signs demanding the immediate withdrawal of ICE and border patrol agents from the city.

Minneapolis court restricts ICE agents' use of force against protesters17.01.26, 06:44 • 4684 views

During the confrontation, as temperatures dropped to -20°C, anti-ICE protesters pelted their opponents with water balloons. Police kept their distance, observing the events, which allowed hundreds of protesters to push the far-right out of the square in a matter of minutes.

Organizer and consequences

The right-wing rally, titled "Against Fraud," was organized by Jake Lang, an online activist who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in the January 6 Capitol riot case. However, due to massive resistance from citizens, Lang was unable to address the crowd.

We made them leave. This city doesn't need ICE, nor those who support violence against immigrants.

— shouted the protesters, chasing the group of right-wingers for several blocks to their hotel.

Despite numerous verbal altercations and isolated clashes, serious violence was avoided. Anti-ICE activists stated that they would continue patrolling areas with a large number of migrants to prevent planned radical marches. 

Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings17.01.26, 03:46 • 4148 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Donald Trump