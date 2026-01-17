$43.180.08
Financial Times

Minneapolis court restricts ICE agents' use of force against protesters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Federal Judge Katherine Menendez issued a temporary injunction against ICE agents' use of force against protesters in Minneapolis. This decision comes after the killing of Rene Good by an ICE agent and Trump's threats to deploy military forces.

Minneapolis court restricts ICE agents' use of force against protesters

Federal Judge Katherine Menendez issued a temporary injunction restricting the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and other federal agents against protesters in Minneapolis. The decision was made amid escalating tensions following the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent on January 7, 2026. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the court order, agents are prohibited from:

  • using pepper spray, less-lethal munitions, and other crowd control measures against peaceful demonstrators;
    • detaining or arresting individuals without reasonable suspicion of committing a crime;
      • stopping vehicles solely for "following" agents' cars (unless it obstructs their work);
        • taking any retaliatory measures against observers and protesters.

          Judge Menendez noted that the records demonstrate "a widespread pattern of conduct that restricts the First Amendment rights of observers and protesters."

          Political confrontation

          The court's decision came the day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy military forces in Minnesota to quell unrest caused by ICE actions under Operation "Metro Surge." Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated that the agency acts constitutionally to protect its employees from "dangerous rioters."

          Trump threatens to invoke "Insurrection Act" in Minnesota to suppress protests, what does it mean16.01.26, 05:21 • 4400 views

          Ms. Tincher believes that ICE retaliated against her for seeking information about their activities, observing them, and protesting against them.

          - stated in the lawsuit of one of the movement's participants, Susan Tincher, who, according to her, had part of her clothes and a wedding ring cut off by agents during her detention.

          Context of the tragedy

          Minneapolis became the epicenter of protests after the death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE officer while in her car. This incident caused a sharp conflict between the Minnesota state authorities and the Trump administration. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has already filed a separate lawsuit, accusing the federal government of political retaliation against the region. 

          Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings17.01.26, 03:46 • 1328 views

          Stepan Haftko

