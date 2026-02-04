In Lviv region, a man died in a TCR building: alcohol poisoning was diagnosed as the cause of death

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
04:19 PM • 4818 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10365 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 10322 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10813 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18161 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24992 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19435 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22528 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36110 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51914 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.1m/s
81%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 27187 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HURFebruary 4, 11:55 AM • 7150 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 16000 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 7198 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 9356 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 27194 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 59939 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 60865 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 99920 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 108087 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 54 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 1904 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 2814 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 4208 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 7216 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
TikTok

In Lviv region, a man died in a TCR building: alcohol poisoning was diagnosed as the cause of death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2718 views

In Lviv region, a conscript died in the premises of the Yavoriv District TCR. The cause of death was alcohol poisoning, recorded by medics.

In Lviv region, a man died in a TCR building: alcohol poisoning was diagnosed as the cause of death

In the Lviv region, a man died in the premises of the TCR, the cause of death was diagnosed as alcohol poisoning, reported by the communications group of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR), writes UNN.

Details

"On February 2, 2026, at approximately 09:30, servicemen of the notification group, together with a police representative, stopped citizen Volovetsky I. to check his military registration documents. The man was intoxicated. It was found that citizen Volovetsky was wanted as a person who violated military registration rules. He had no documents with him. Accordingly, at 10:00 he was delivered by a police officer to the premises of the Yavoriv District TCR," the TCR reported.

It is noted that "the citizen was taken to the recreation room for further clarification of military registration data."

"At 13:42, conscripts who were in the recreation room of the Yavoriv District TCR informed the duty officer that Volovetsky I. felt unwell in the conscripts' recreation room. Upon arrival at the scene, the duty officer saw that citizen Volovetsky I. showed no signs of life. At 13:43, an ambulance was called. After examination by doctors, death was recorded at 13:48 without signs of physical violence," the TCR indicated.

The body of the citizen, as reported, was delivered for autopsy to the Novoyavorivsk Hospital named after Yu. Lypa.

"According to the doctors' conclusion, the cause of death was diagnosed as alcohol poisoning," the TCR reported.

Dispute with a local resident escalated into a scuffle: in Zhytomyr region, a military TCC officer used a starter pistol31.01.26, 16:42 • 3889 views


Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Lviv Oblast