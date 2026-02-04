In Lviv region, a man died in a TCR building: alcohol poisoning was diagnosed as the cause of death

In the Lviv region, a man died in the premises of the TCR, the cause of death was diagnosed as alcohol poisoning, reported by the communications group of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR), writes UNN.

Details

"On February 2, 2026, at approximately 09:30, servicemen of the notification group, together with a police representative, stopped citizen Volovetsky I. to check his military registration documents. The man was intoxicated. It was found that citizen Volovetsky was wanted as a person who violated military registration rules. He had no documents with him. Accordingly, at 10:00 he was delivered by a police officer to the premises of the Yavoriv District TCR," the TCR reported.

It is noted that "the citizen was taken to the recreation room for further clarification of military registration data."

"At 13:42, conscripts who were in the recreation room of the Yavoriv District TCR informed the duty officer that Volovetsky I. felt unwell in the conscripts' recreation room. Upon arrival at the scene, the duty officer saw that citizen Volovetsky I. showed no signs of life. At 13:43, an ambulance was called. After examination by doctors, death was recorded at 13:48 without signs of physical violence," the TCR indicated.

The body of the citizen, as reported, was delivered for autopsy to the Novoyavorivsk Hospital named after Yu. Lypa.

"According to the doctors' conclusion, the cause of death was diagnosed as alcohol poisoning," the TCR reported.

