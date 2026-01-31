Dispute with a local resident escalated into a scuffle: in Zhytomyr region, a military TCC officer used a starter pistol

In the Zhytomyr region, during mobilization measures, a dispute first arose, and then a scuffle between a TCC serviceman and a local resident. As a result, the serviceman fired a shot from a starter pistol, UNN reports with reference to the Zhytomyr Oblast police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on the morning of January 31, a conflict arose between a TCC serviceman, who was carrying out mobilization measures in the Novohuivynska community, and a local resident. Random passers-by later joined the dispute. As a result, a scuffle broke out, during which the serviceman fired a shot from a starter pistol he had with him.

Police officers who were at the scene stopped the conflict. No civilian was injured, the police added.