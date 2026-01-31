Dispute with a local resident escalated into a scuffle: in Zhytomyr region, a military TCC officer used a starter pistol

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 6246 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 13292 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 14434 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 13953 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 18630 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10955 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24820 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43907 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49843 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29375 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 18721 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 21891 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 14228 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 10802 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 8656 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 18636 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49845 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 32338 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 37029 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 40274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 8882 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 14396 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 19361 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 18672 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 18731 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

Dispute with a local resident escalated into a scuffle: in Zhytomyr region, a military TCC officer used a starter pistol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In the Zhytomyr region, a TCC serviceman fired a starter pistol during a conflict with a local resident. The police stopped the conflict, no one was injured.

Dispute with a local resident escalated into a scuffle: in Zhytomyr region, a military TCC officer used a starter pistol

In the Zhytomyr region, during mobilization measures, a dispute first arose, and then a scuffle between a TCC serviceman and a local resident. As a result, the serviceman fired a shot from a starter pistol, UNN reports with reference to the Zhytomyr Oblast police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on the morning of January 31, a conflict arose between a TCC serviceman, who was carrying out mobilization measures in the Novohuivynska community, and a local resident. Random passers-by later joined the dispute. As a result, a scuffle broke out, during which the serviceman fired a shot from a starter pistol he had with him.

In Kryvyi Rih, a shooting probably occurred with the participation of employees of the shopping center: a video is being distributed online27.11.24, 21:36 • 27600 views

Police officers who were at the scene stopped the conflict. No civilian was injured, the police added.

All participants in the incident have been identified. An investigation is currently underway into this fact, within the framework of which the final legal qualification of the event will be provided.

- stated in the message.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast