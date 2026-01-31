Dispute with a local resident escalated into a scuffle: in Zhytomyr region, a military TCC officer used a starter pistol
Kyiv • UNN
In the Zhytomyr region, a TCC serviceman fired a starter pistol during a conflict with a local resident. The police stopped the conflict, no one was injured.
In the Zhytomyr region, during mobilization measures, a dispute first arose, and then a scuffle between a TCC serviceman and a local resident. As a result, the serviceman fired a shot from a starter pistol, UNN reports with reference to the Zhytomyr Oblast police.
Details
According to law enforcement officers, on the morning of January 31, a conflict arose between a TCC serviceman, who was carrying out mobilization measures in the Novohuivynska community, and a local resident. Random passers-by later joined the dispute. As a result, a scuffle broke out, during which the serviceman fired a shot from a starter pistol he had with him.
Police officers who were at the scene stopped the conflict. No civilian was injured, the police added.
All participants in the incident have been identified. An investigation is currently underway into this fact, within the framework of which the final legal qualification of the event will be provided.