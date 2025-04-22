In Lviv, a large-scale exhumation of more than 1,800 human remains has been completed. They were discovered during research on the territory of the former Mars field of the Lychakiv cemetery. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

In particular, among the remains found, 27 belonged to soldiers of the First World War. They were reburied nearby, in field No. 84 of the Lychakiv cemetery, near the graves of soldiers of the Austro-Hungarian army. The remains of 1,753 soldiers of the Soviet army and the post-war period were moved to the Holoskivsky cemetery. Another 24 remains were found belonging to Wehrmacht soldiers - they were handed over for reburial at the German military cemetery in the village of Potelychi, Lviv region.

According to Yevhen Boyko, manager of the executive committee of the Lviv City Council, the issue of Soviet burials in the city has been around for a long time. The war accelerated the process.

He also noted that in the interwar years, burials from the time of the First World War were moved from this part of the territory and done dishonestly: the Soviet government "drove" tractors to the burial site of the soldiers of the First World War, destroyed everything and began to carry out burials on top. Lviv did everything in its power to ensure that there was a field of Glory only for our Heroes and that the memory was only about them.

We are actively working with the design team and the families of the Heroes on the final version of the Future Memorial. Lviv will once again show a worthy example of how to remember and honor its own," - emphasized Yevhen Boyko, manager of the executive committee of the Lviv City Council. - emphasized Yevhen Boyko.

It is reported that the exhumation was carried out in stages - it began in March 2023 and ended in early 2025.

"Research and exhumation works lasted in 4 stages. It was an extremely large and complex object. As we can see, the information that 3,400 people may be buried there, namely the number of names and surnames carved on the slabs of the central alley, has not been confirmed. 1804 remains were found... studies on the former Mars field showed that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia care about their soldiers at all," - said Svyatoslav Sheremeta.

Also, the Lviv City Council noted that earlier on this territory there was a cemetery from the time of the First World War. Soldiers of various armies who participated in the hostilities of that time on the territory of Ukraine were buried there. In addition, the Soviet government carried out its own, "additional" burial, when it came to Lviv.

"Now field No. 86A of the Lychakiv cemetery serves as a burial place for the newest Ukrainian defenders. A Memorial Complex of Heroes of Ukraine will soon be built here. Also in Lviv, research and exhumation of Soviet burials will be carried out on the territory of the Hill of Glory," - the report says.

