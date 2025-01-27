In Lviv, heating will be supplied in economy mode: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 61133 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85947 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128289 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103197 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133022 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103695 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113390 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101458 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41847 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116475 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111000 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 61151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128291 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116475 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139497 views
In Lviv, heating will be supplied in economy mode: what is known

In Lviv, heating will be supplied in economy mode: what is known

Kyiv

 36640 views

Due to rising temperatures in Lviv, heating is being switched to economy mode. From 10:00 to 16:00, heat supply will be temporarily suspended in some parts of the city.

Due to the warming in Lviv, heating is being supplied in an economical mode, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

"Due to the rising air temperature, heat supply in Lviv will operate in an economical mode today and tomorrow," the statement said.

According to the Lviv City Council's Department of Housing and Infrastructure, where possible, heating will be shut down from 10:00 to 16:00.

Due to warming electricity consumption is decreasing, but there is a need to save - Ukrenergo27.01.25, 11:17 • 34023 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
lvivLviv

