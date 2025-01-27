In Lviv, heating will be supplied in economy mode: what is known

Due to the warming in Lviv, heating is being supplied in an economical mode, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

"Due to the rising air temperature, heat supply in Lviv will operate in an economical mode today and tomorrow," the statement said.

According to the Lviv City Council's Department of Housing and Infrastructure, where possible, heating will be shut down from 10:00 to 16:00.

Due to warming electricity consumption is decreasing, but there is a need to save - Ukrenergo