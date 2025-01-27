Due to warming electricity consumption is decreasing, but there is a need to save - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today is showing a downward trend amid warming, but Ukrainians are asked not to turn on powerful appliances at the same time from 08:00 to 20:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. Today, on January 27, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 2.8% lower than at the same time on the previous business day. Yesterday, January 26, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 1.7% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday, January 19. The reason for these changes is significant warming in all regions of Ukraine," the report says.

As indicated, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. "Today, there is a need to conserve electricity. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 08:00 to 20:00. Do not turn on several devices at the same time during this period," the company said.

They also emphasized that the situation in the power system may change.

