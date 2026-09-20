In Lviv, a man attempted to disrupt a religious service and attacked a priest
Kyiv • UNN
At a church in Lviv, a man attempted to disrupt a religious service and attacked a priest. He was detained and taken to a specialized facility.
In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of an incident at one of the city’s churches, where an unidentified man attacked a priest during a service. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Lviv region, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information available, at around 10:00 a.m., police received a report of an attack on a priest at one of Lviv’s churches.
As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, a man with mental disorders attempted to obstruct the service, but was stopped by the priest and parishioners, who subsequently handed him over to police
The man has now been taken to a specialized medical facility, while law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
It will be recalled
As a result of a Russian UAV attack in the Kherson region, the Church of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple, an 18th-century architectural monument, burned down. The church was the only preserved example of wooden Cossack architecture in Ukraine.