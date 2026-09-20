In Lviv, a man attempted to disrupt a religious service and attacked a priest

In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of an incident at one of the city’s churches, where an unidentified man attacked a priest during a service. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Lviv region, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information available, at around 10:00 a.m., police received a report of an attack on a priest at one of Lviv’s churches.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, a man with mental disorders attempted to obstruct the service, but was stopped by the priest and parishioners, who subsequently handed him over to police - the post says.

The man has now been taken to a specialized medical facility, while law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

It will be recalled

As a result of a Russian UAV attack in the Kherson region, the Church of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple, an 18th-century architectural monument, burned down. The church was the only preserved example of wooden Cossack architecture in Ukraine.