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In Lutsk, debris from a jet-powered "Shahed" fell onto the "Adrenalin City" entertainment center, sparking a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Debris from a downed jet-powered "Shahed" fell onto "Adrenalin City" in Lutsk and caused the roof to catch fire. There were no casualties.

In Lutsk, debris from a jet-powered "Shahed" fell onto the "Adrenalin City" entertainment center, sparking a fire
Illustrative photo

The enemy attacked Lutsk with a jet-powered "Shahed" drone; debris fell on the grounds of the "Adrenalin City" entertainment center. This was reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk, according to UNN.

The enemy directed a jet-powered "Shahed" drone at the region. After it was hit in the air, debris fell on the grounds of the "Adrenalin City" entertainment center in Lutsk. The roof of the entertainment center caught fire. The State Emergency Service managed to contain the fire 

- Romaniuk reported. 

According to the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, no one was injured—there were no deaths or injuries.

A downed enemy drone crashed near Lviv; there are casualties13.10.26, 16:38 • 2540 views

Antonina Tumanova

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