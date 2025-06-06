$41.470.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Lutsk, a hotel where the Ukrainian national athletics team was staying came under Russian fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1958 views

During the night attack on Lutsk on June 6, Russian troops shelled the Motor Hotel, where the Ukrainian national athletics team was staying. The athletes were not injured, but the authorities are recording numerous destructions.

In Lutsk, a hotel where the Ukrainian national athletics team was staying came under Russian fire

Athletes of the Ukrainian national team, who are in Lutsk for the Ukrainian team championship and stayed at the local "Motor" hotel, came under Russian fire on June 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to the national team in Instagram.

Details

Six missiles and fifteen "shahed" drones were fired by the occupiers on the night of June 6 at residential areas and the city center of Lutsk.

Among the targets hit during the attack, which lasted from 1 to 6 am, was the "Motor" hotel, where part of the Ukrainian team lived, including the main squad of the national team.

Fortunately, there are no casualties among the athletes. However, we once again call on the world to pay attention to the crimes committed by the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine has stood, will stand and will continue to fight for its independence and truth

- the message says.

Let us remind you

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Lutsk on the night of June 6 increased to 16, and two more people are considered missing, said Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, on Friday. The authorities are carrying out urgent restoration of damaged buildings and replacing windows.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarSports
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Instagram
