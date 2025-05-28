In Lithuania, over a million euros in EU aid for Ukrainian refugees was mistakenly received by non-Ukrainians.

$41.680.11
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
09:43 AM • 1458 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

07:55 AM • 26815 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 25098 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 46864 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 115325 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 103220 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 104722 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 156226 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 227737 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 187833 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 20536 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 27457 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 27296 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 24890 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 12059 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 46881 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 90289 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 96995 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115339 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 205511 views
Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 8900 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 26041 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 33039 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 102469 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 103512 views
In Lithuania, over a million euros in EU aid for Ukrainian refugees was mistakenly received by non-Ukrainians.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

In Lithuania, over a million euros from the EU, intended for Ukrainian refugees, were mistakenly received by citizens of 43 other countries, including Russians and Belarusians. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

In Lithuania, over a million euros in EU aid for Ukrainian refugees was mistakenly received by non-Ukrainians.

More than one million euros from the European Union funds intended to support Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania were mistakenly distributed to citizens of other countries, including Russia and Belarus. This is reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Social Security and Labor of Lithuania has launched an internal investigation after it turned out that EU support intended for Ukrainians was received by citizens of 43 other countries, such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, who had residence permits in Lithuania.

The European Social Fund Agency (ESFA), which administered the project, confirmed the dismissal of its director Lina Nevinskiene on May 13. Audrone Alisauskiene has been appointed as the acting director. However, the agency claims that according to the rules in force at that time, support could be legally extended to other socially vulnerable groups of refugees, not only Ukrainians.

Between 2022 and 2023, the EU allocated almost 17 million euros to the project "Support for War Refugees from Ukraine". Assistance included food, hygiene products, medicines, legal services, Lithuanian language courses and subsidized employment.

Leaders of nine EU countries called for a review of the European Convention on Human Rights due to difficulties with the deportation of migrants23.05.25, 13:04 • 3196 views

But the State Audit Office found that 813 people who received these funds were not citizens of Ukraine, and therefore were not entitled to the specified support from EU funds. Among the recipients were citizens of Russia and Belarus - this discovery, which is reported to have caused outrage in Lithuanian government circles.

This should not have happened. We are conducting an internal audit to determine how this happened

- said the Vice-Minister of Social Security and Labor Rita Grigaliene.

Among the recipients of aid, 813 people do not belong to the target group of support for Ukrainian war refugees. Among them were citizens of Russia. Therefore, we came to the conclusion that these costs should not be financed by the European Commission

- said Rasa Virganaviciene, Head of the EU Investment Audit Department of the State Audit Office.

Last week, the Seimas Audit Committee was informed about the audit findings. The Auditor General's Office has requested the return of the misallocated funds.

ESFA denies the figure established by the State Audit Office, claiming that only 484 people received financial support in error. The agency claims that the rules in force at the time allowed participation in certain activities, such as language courses and subsidized employment, to any socially vulnerable person, regardless of nationality, provided that they had the legal right to reside in Lithuania.

Nevertheless, the ministry confirmed that the project executor, the Lithuanian Employment Service, will be obliged to return the funds within the established deadlines.

Recall

As of March 31 of this year, just over 4.26 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression received the status of temporary protection in EU countries.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics News of the World Our people abroad
Belarus
European Union
Lithuania
