In Latvia, a network of Russian informants collecting data on Ukrainians was exposed

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 14616 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 29534 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 26273 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 41375 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 29691 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 41720 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24267 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28959 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26442 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 26775 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in AsiaJanuary 20, 07:55 PM • 7602 views
Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - MediaJanuary 20, 08:35 PM • 4966 views
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - AxiosJanuary 20, 09:41 PM • 5632 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 10487 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine12:14 AM • 16946 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 20950 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 41395 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 41727 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 40213 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 52347 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Davos
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 11405 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 15291 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 16427 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 23194 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 21463 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

In Latvia, a network of Russian informants collecting data on Ukrainians was exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Latvia, a network of informants linked to Russian special services was exposed, collecting data on Ukrainians and the movement of military equipment. At least three individuals from the "Anti-fascists of the Baltics" group have been detained.

In Latvia, a network of Russian informants collecting data on Ukrainians was exposed

In Latvia, an extensive network of informants linked to Russian special services, which had been operating in the country for a long time, has been exposed. Its participants collected data on Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine, recorded the movement of military equipment, and also tried to infiltrate drone production enterprises, UNN reports with reference to LSM.lv.

Details

It is noted that over the past two weeks, at least three people associated with the so-called "Baltic Antifascists" group have been detained. This group has created a network of informants in Latvia who have been transmitting data to Russian special services for a long time about the movement of military equipment, Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine in Latvia, and compiling lists of people to be eliminated.

"Baltic Antifascists" is not just a club of Russia fans. They are trying to infiltrate drone production factories in Latvia, collecting information about the movement of military equipment and about who donates to Ukraine or wears Ukrainian symbols

- the article says.

According to prosecutor Zane Lodzina, the main goal of the criminal group was to gather as many people disloyal to Latvia as possible, in order to, at the appropriate moment, create unrest in the country, destabilize the situation, act against Latvian democracy, officials or ordinary residents who oppose Russia.

Recall

In December, 14 Russian athletes were banned from entering Latvia indefinitely.

Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fence30.12.25, 03:32 • 15105 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine