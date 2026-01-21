In Latvia, a network of Russian informants collecting data on Ukrainians was exposed

In Latvia, an extensive network of informants linked to Russian special services, which had been operating in the country for a long time, has been exposed. Its participants collected data on Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine, recorded the movement of military equipment, and also tried to infiltrate drone production enterprises, UNN reports with reference to LSM.lv.

It is noted that over the past two weeks, at least three people associated with the so-called "Baltic Antifascists" group have been detained. This group has created a network of informants in Latvia who have been transmitting data to Russian special services for a long time about the movement of military equipment, Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine in Latvia, and compiling lists of people to be eliminated.

"Baltic Antifascists" is not just a club of Russia fans. They are trying to infiltrate drone production factories in Latvia, collecting information about the movement of military equipment and about who donates to Ukraine or wears Ukrainian symbols - the article says.

According to prosecutor Zane Lodzina, the main goal of the criminal group was to gather as many people disloyal to Latvia as possible, in order to, at the appropriate moment, create unrest in the country, destabilize the situation, act against Latvian democracy, officials or ordinary residents who oppose Russia.

In December, 14 Russian athletes were banned from entering Latvia indefinitely.

Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fence