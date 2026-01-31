In Kyiv, water and heat supply are gradually being restored after the power system failure - mayor

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 190 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 2902 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 4796 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 4978 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 5576 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 3716 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 10059 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 16999 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17393 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
January 31, 10:12 AM • 16734 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
4m/s
71%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 19499 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 14156 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 13311 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation11:24 AM • 6194 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 5774 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 24026 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 53550 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 35455 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 40085 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 43345 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
United States
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 424 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 13333 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 19523 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21329 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20345 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

In Kyiv, water and heat supply are gradually being restored after the power system failure - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

After the power system failure in Kyiv, water and heat supply are being restored. On the left bank of the capital, water supply has been fully restored, while on the right bank, the situation is more complicated.

In Kyiv, water and heat supply are gradually being restored after the power system failure - mayor

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported on the progress of restoration work in the city after a large-scale emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system. Specialists are working to stabilize life support systems, which were forced to stop due to power shortages and failures in the power grid. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Energy workers and utility workers have already managed to fully restore water supply on the left bank of the capital. On the right bank, the situation remains more difficult: in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, the system is currently operating at reduced pressure, but specialists continue to increase the capacity of pumping stations.

The most critical situation remains with heating: currently, 3419 multi-story buildings remain without heat, the vast majority of which are located on the right bank of Kyiv. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode to restart boiler houses as soon as possible and return heat to the homes of Kyiv residents.

Kyiv region returns to schedules, while emergency blackouts continue in the capital - DTEK31.01.26, 17:23 • 1508 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv