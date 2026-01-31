In Kyiv, water and heat supply are gradually being restored after the power system failure - mayor

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported on the progress of restoration work in the city after a large-scale emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system. Specialists are working to stabilize life support systems, which were forced to stop due to power shortages and failures in the power grid. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Energy workers and utility workers have already managed to fully restore water supply on the left bank of the capital. On the right bank, the situation remains more difficult: in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, the system is currently operating at reduced pressure, but specialists continue to increase the capacity of pumping stations.

The most critical situation remains with heating: currently, 3419 multi-story buildings remain without heat, the vast majority of which are located on the right bank of Kyiv. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode to restart boiler houses as soon as possible and return heat to the homes of Kyiv residents.

Kyiv region returns to schedules, while emergency blackouts continue in the capital - DTEK