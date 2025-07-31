In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 88 people

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the city has increased to 88 people. Seven people are also known to have died - five in the Sviatoshynskyi district and two in the Solomianskyi district, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on the air of the national telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Reminder

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first with kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then with missiles.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 7 people are currently known to have died. One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by the Russian strike.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with deaths and injuries reported.