Exclusive
07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 123891 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 142944 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 185873 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 131447 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 88 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the number of victims has increased to 88 people. Seven people died: five in the Sviatoshynskyi district and two in the Solomianskyi district.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 88 people

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on the city has increased to 88 people. Seven people are also known to have died - five in the Sviatoshynskyi district and two in the Solomianskyi district, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on the air of the national telethon, reports UNN.

Details

As of now, 88 victims are known. Seven deaths are also known – five in Sviatoshynskyi district and two in Solomianskyi district

- Tkachenko reported.

Reminder

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first with kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then with missiles.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 7 people are currently known to have died. One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by the Russian strike.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with deaths and injuries reported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarKyiv
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kyiv