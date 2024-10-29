In Kyiv, the number of victims increased due to a UAV attack, a gas pipeline was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Solomyansky district of Kyiv, the number of people injured in a UAV attack has increased to four. A gas pipeline was damaged by falling drone debris, and gas supply was temporarily cut off.
In Kyiv, after a drone attack and the fall of enemy drone debris, the number of victims increased to four. According to preliminary data, a drone hit in Kyiv's Solomyansky district poses a risk of depressurization of the gas supply system. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
So far, there are four injured in the Solomyansky district of the capital. One was hospitalized, and three were treated on the spot,
He also said that as a result of the drone's wreckage, a gas pipeline was damaged, and experts have now turned off the gas supply.
Recall
As a result of a UAV attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in Solomyansky and Svyatoshinsky districts. Preliminarily, the attack set fire to cars and a residential building, and emergency services were sent to the scene.