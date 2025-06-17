In Kyiv, the bodies of 5 dead were recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building after a Russian missile strike
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased. The bodies of five dead people were recovered from under the rubble of a building in the Solomyanskyi district. Search operations are ongoing.
In Kyiv, the bodies of 5 dead people were recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the Solomyanskyi district, search operations are ongoing, the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, announced on Telegram, UNN writes.
Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian terrorist attack on Kyiv has increased. It became known that the bodies of five dead people were recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the Solomyanskyi district. The rescue operation continues, search operations are ongoing
Earlier, Tkachenko reported that he was at the site of the attack in the Solomyanskyi district and that by 2 p.m. the bodies of two dead Kyiv residents had been recovered from under the rubble.
"Russians are actually hitting not infrastructure, not the military-industrial complex, but people, civilians. Russians are not fighting - they are purposefully killing," Tkachenko emphasized.
Earlier, Tkachenko reported that there could be from 4 to 14 people under the rubble here.
